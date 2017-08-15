Law and Order: Corfu man accused of trespassing near Indian Falls

Edward Joseph Stabell, 23, of Meiser Road, Corfu, is charged with trespass. Stabell is accused of trespassing at a location on Gilmore Road, Pembroke.

Scott Douglas MacPherson, 58, of Transit Road, Pavilion, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, speeding, and insufficient tail lamps. MacPherson was stopped on Lake Street Road, Le Roy, at 9:14 p.m. Sunday by Deputy Ryan DeLong.