August 15, 2017 - 7:10am

Law and Order: Corfu man accused of trespassing near Indian Falls

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, corfu, pembroke, Le Roy, news.

Edward Joseph Stabell, 23, of Meiser Road, Corfu, is charged with trespass. Stabell is accused of trespassing at a location on Gilmore Road, Pembroke.

Scott Douglas MacPherson, 58, of Transit Road, Pavilion, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, speeding, and insufficient tail lamps. MacPherson was stopped on Lake Street Road, Le Roy, at 9:14 p.m. Sunday by Deputy Ryan DeLong.

blue button