Law and Order: Covington resident accused of dealing cocaine in two counties

Jeffery M. Brodsky, 45, of Morrow Road, Hilltop Acres, Covington, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd. Brodsky is accused of providing cocaine in both Genesee and Wyoming counties. He is accused of selling cocaine to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force in Genesee County on two occasions. He was jailed pending a bail review.

Travis L. Bartz, 21, of Trumbull Parkway, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant while being held in the Genesee County Jail on unrelated charges.

Devon D. Rogers, 30, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment, 2nd. Rogers was allegedly involved in an incident reported at 1:50 a.m., May 2, on Pearl Street, Batavia.

Amanda L. Dixon, 31, of Oak Orchard Road, Albion, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear. Dixon allegedly failed to appear in City Court on a traffic violation. She was arrested by Medina PD and turned over to Batavia PD. Dixon posted $500 bail and was released.

Kimberly M. Douglas, 35, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear. Douglas allegedly failed to appear for a previous court date.

Michael Adam Jude Salter, 36, of North Service Road, Beamsville, Ontario, Canada, is charged with petit larceny and harassment, 2nd. Salter was allegedly involved in a domestic incident at 2:19 a.m. on May 1.

Garrett A. Jurewicz, 19, of Crittenden Road, Akron, is charged with DWI, driving while ability impaired by drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and driving left of pavement marketings. Jurewicz was stopped at 2:30 a.m. on West Main Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Howard Wilson.

Jacob Anthony Hazzard, 22, of Hudson Avenue, Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, aggravated unlicensed operation, unauthorized stickers on rear window, insufficient tail lamps, and unlicensed operator. Hazzard was stopped at 9:59 p.m. Saturday on Drake Street, Oakfield, by Deputy Micheal Lute.

Brett Nelson Magoffin, 41, of Genesee Street, Pembroke, is charged with assault, 3rd. Magoffin is accused of assaulting another person during a dispute at 5:01 p.m., Thursday.

Michael Evan Wilson, 23, of Macedon Center Road, Palmyra, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, unlawful possession of marijuana, speeding, and unregistered motor vehicle. Wilson was stopped at 3:06 a.m. Friday on Lake Street Road, Le Roy, by Deputy Ryan Young.

A 17-year-old resident of Telephone Road, Pavilion, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. The youth was charged following an investigation into a reported suspicious condition in the parking lot of Alexander Deli in the Village of Alexander by Deputy Eric Meyer.

Linda Eileen Grimes, 52, of Transit Road, Elba, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful imprisonment, 2nd. Grimes is accused of physically preventing a 13-year-old from leaving a room in a residence in Byron and of allegedly touching the youth inappropriately.

Darrel T. Wilder, 29, of Bates Road, Medina, is charged with felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to notify DMV of address change, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway. Wilder was stopped at 11:45 p.m. April 29 on Route 33, Stafford, by Deputy Kyle Krzemien.