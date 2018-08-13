Law and Order: Driver charged with DWI after accident on Lewiston Road

Antonio Diego Dames, 42, of Knowlesville Road, Oakfield, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation 1st, driving without an interlock device, and moving from lane unsafely. Dames was arrested following an investigation by Deputy Travis DeMuth into a one-car motor vehicle accident reported at 4:28 p.m., Thursday, on Lewiston Road in Alabama.

Yahaira Ann-Marie Brown-Diaz, 19, of Bethany Center Road, Bethany, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana, and speeding. Brown-Diaz was stopped at 8:28 a.m., Friday, on Maple Avenue, Bergen, by Deputy Ryan DeLong. Brown-Diaz was transported to the Sheriff's Office where she was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert.

Genna Lynn Miller, 33, of Center Street, East Aurora, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, failure to comply with traffic control officer, and failure to keep right. Miller was stopped at 12:16 a.m., Saturday, on Alleghany Road, Darien, by Deputy Patrick Reeves after her vehicle's mirror allegedly struck a traffic control officer in the arm.

Matthew Paul Sunseri, 33, of Harlem Road, Rochester, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Sunseri was charged following an investigation by Deputy Mathew Clor into a disturbance reported at 10:50 p.m., Sunday, in the parking lot of Darien Lake Theme Park.

A 17-year-old resident of Buffalo is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. The youth was allegedly found in possession of marijuana by State Police in the Village of Corfu at 11:05 a.m., Aug. 5.

Walter B. Hale, 65, of Oakfield, is charged with felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, failure to keep right, moved from lane unsafely. Hale was stopped by State Police at 1:40 a.m., Sunday, on Route 98 in Elba.

Casandra E. Holloway, 25, of Newfane, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, no headlights, failure to keep right, moved from lane unsafely and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle. Holloway was stopped by State Police at 11:01 p.m., Friday, on Colby Road, Darien.

Scott P. Rammacher, 42, of Lockport, is charged with DWI and impeding traffic. Rammacher was stopped by State Police at 6:35 p.m., Thursday, on Route 77, Darien, for allegedly driving too slow.

Christian A. Dangelo, 28, of Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Dangelo was stopped by State Police at 9:44 p.m., Thursday, on Route 33, Bergen.

Kyle J. Howard, 29, of Basom, is charged with criminal trespass. Howard was arrested by State Police for an alleged incident reported at 1:30 p.m., Aug. 6. No further details released.