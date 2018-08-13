Local Matters

August 13, 2018 - 11:32am

Law and Order: Driver charged with DWI after accident on Lewiston Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, notify, Alabama, Darien, corfu, Oakfield. bergen, Bethany, elba.

Antonio Diego Dames, 42, of Knowlesville Road, Oakfield, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation 1st, driving without an interlock device, and moving from lane unsafely. Dames was arrested following an investigation by Deputy Travis DeMuth into a one-car motor vehicle accident reported at 4:28 p.m., Thursday, on Lewiston Road in Alabama.

Yahaira Ann-Marie Brown-Diaz, 19, of Bethany Center Road, Bethany, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana, and speeding. Brown-Diaz was stopped at 8:28 a.m., Friday, on Maple Avenue, Bergen, by Deputy Ryan DeLong. Brown-Diaz was transported to the Sheriff's Office where she was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert.

Genna Lynn Miller, 33, of Center Street, East Aurora, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, failure to comply with traffic control officer, and failure to keep right. Miller was stopped at 12:16 a.m., Saturday, on Alleghany Road, Darien, by Deputy Patrick Reeves after her vehicle's mirror allegedly struck a traffic control officer in the arm.

Matthew Paul Sunseri, 33, of Harlem Road, Rochester, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Sunseri was charged following an investigation by Deputy Mathew Clor into a disturbance reported at 10:50 p.m., Sunday, in the parking lot of Darien Lake Theme Park.

A 17-year-old resident of Buffalo is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. The youth was allegedly found in possession of marijuana by State Police in the Village of Corfu at 11:05 a.m., Aug. 5.

Walter B. Hale, 65, of Oakfield, is charged with felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, failure to keep right, moved from lane unsafely. Hale was stopped by State Police at 1:40 a.m., Sunday, on Route 98 in Elba.

Casandra E. Holloway, 25, of Newfane, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, no headlights, failure to keep right, moved from lane unsafely and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle. Holloway was stopped by State Police at 11:01 p.m., Friday, on Colby Road, Darien.

Scott P. Rammacher, 42, of Lockport, is charged with DWI and impeding traffic. Rammacher was stopped by State Police at 6:35 p.m., Thursday, on Route 77, Darien, for allegedly driving too slow.

Christian A. Dangelo, 28, of Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Dangelo was stopped by State Police at 9:44 p.m., Thursday, on Route 33, Bergen.

Kyle J. Howard, 29, of Basom, is charged with criminal trespass. Howard was arrested by State Police for an alleged incident reported at 1:30 p.m., Aug. 6.  No further details released.

