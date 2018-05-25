Law and Order: Driver in crash on Lockport Road accused of driving while impaired by drugs

James Michael Edwards, 23, of Upper Holley Road, Holley, is charged with driving while impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana, driving left of pavement markings, no seat belt. Edwards was the alleged driver in a personal injury accident on Lockport Road, Elba, at 2:32 p.m., Wednesday. Edwards was arrested by Deputy Michael Lute.

Kenneth T. Parker, 34, of Phyllis Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with DWI, unlawful possession of marijuana, uninspected vehicle, loud exhaust, and refusal to submit to breath test. Parker was stopped at 11:20 p.m., Thursday, on Highland Park, Batavia, by Deputy James Stack.

Jason Patrick Wickson, 36, of Searls Road, Byron, is charged with harassment 2nd and trespass. Wickison is accused of being involved in a physical altercation with two people on private property on Rose Road, Batavia, at 9:39 p.m., Sunday.

David Michael Howard, 36, of Wolcott Street, Le Roy, is charged with assault 3rd. Howard is accused of pushing another patron of the Clover Leaf in Pavilion at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, causing the person to fall, leading to head and elbow injuries.