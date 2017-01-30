Law and Order: Driver reportedly found sleeping in car on Route 20, Darien

Nicholas Benjamin Wall, 26, of Dodgeson Road, Alexander, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater and being stopped/standing or parked on a highway. At 12:09 a.m., Deputy Ryan Young and Deputy Jeremy McClellan were dispatched to 1954 Broadway, Darien, for a report of a driver slumped over the steering wheel. Deputies report finding the defendant sleeping in the vehicle with the vehicle in reverse.

Tony Robert Hoag, 49, of Shacktown Mountain Road, New Berlin, is charged with unlawful possession of untaxed cigarettes, criminal tax fraud and obstructed plate. Hoag was allegedly found in possession of 14,400 untaxed cigarettes during a traffic stop for alleged violations at 11:25 a.m., Friday, by Deputy Travis DeMuth.