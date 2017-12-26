Law and Order: Driving charged with DWI following accident in Corfu

Bruce Doug Seelau, 69, of Genesee Street, Corfu, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, leaving scene of property damage accident, moving from lane unsafely, and speed not reasonable and prudent. Deputy Ryan Young responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident at 2:34 a.m. Saturday on South Lake Road, Pembroke, and found a vehicle on its side. Seelau was identified as the driver. Neither Seelau nor a passenger were injured.

Collin Ronald Wickings, 24, of Clinton Street Road, Bergen, is charged with violation of a court order. Wickings allegedly had a third party contact two people he was ordered not to contact by court order.

David Joseph Michael Welninski, 23, of Ballard Road, Fillmore, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, and failure to keep right. Welninski was charged following an investigation by Deputy Ryan DeLong into a single-vehicle accident reported at 9:23 p.m. July 15 on Lake Street Road, Le Roy.

Lee Carl Zimmerman, 47, of South Lake Avenue, Bergen, is charged with harassment, 2nd. Zimmerman is accused of shoving another person during an incident reported at 12:25 a.m. Friday at a location on Lake Avenue, Bergen.