Law and Order: Duo accused of conspiracy in theft of gasoline

Amanda E. Havens, 36, of Munson Street, Le Roy, and Thomas Williamee (no further info released) are charged with petit larceny and conspiracy, 6th. Havens and Williamee are accused of stealing gasoline from Top's Friendly Market.

Anthony Charles D'Ambrosia, 38, of Mosley Road, Rochester, is charged with bail jumping. D'Ambrosia allegedly failed to appear for a scheduled court date in City Count. He turned himself in within 30 days of his scheduled appearance. He was jailed on $500 bail.

Minnie Marie Henry, 30, of Central Avenue, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to meet sentencing requirements. He was arraigned and jailed.

Leroy Thornton III, 27, of Ashland Avenue, Niagara Falls, is charged with harassment, 2nd. Thornton allegedly threatened another person during a disturbance on Dellinger Avenue at 9:10 p.m. March 11.

John P. Henning, 56, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt. Henning was arrested by State Police on Monday. No further details released.