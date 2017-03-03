Law and Order: Ellicott Street resident accused of selling crack cocaine

Brandon L. Doward, 32, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd. Doward was arrested on a warrant following an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force. He is accused of selling crack cocaine.

Paul W. Zeches, 28, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Police came into contact with Zeches (circumstances not released) at 8:40 p.m., Feb. 23, at 160 Bank St., Batavia, and Zeches was allegedly found in possession of marijuana.

Dustin W. Bogue, 35, of Tracy Avenue, was arrested on a warrant. The nature of the warrant was not released.

Richard D. Nagel, 34, of Savage Road, Holland, is charged with controlled substance outside original container and criminal mischief 3rd. Nagel was arrested following an investigation into an alleged domestic incident at 8:57 a.m., Feb. 26. Nagel allegedly broke a mobile phone belonging to a former girlfriend.

Justin T. Stephenson, 32, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. Stephenson allegedly yelled obscene and abusive language while in a populated, residential area, at 5:34 a.m., Feb. 25 on Hutchins Street. He was jailed on $250 bail. He was also arrested on a warrant from 2014.

Nathen E. Brege, 24, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with obstructing governmental administration 2nd, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child. The charges stem from an alleged domestic incident reported at 6:48 p.m., Feb. 26, on South Main Street, Batavia. When police responded, he allegedly attempted to flee and began to fight the officers. He was also arrested on a warrant stemming from an aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd charge. He was jailed on $1,500 bond.

Jacob L. Hernandez, 22, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Hernandez allegedly violated a complete stay away order. He was also charged with harassment 2nd following a report of an alleged fight involving several people on Liberty Street at Sumner Street at midnight Feb. 26.

Kelly Ann McDonald, 50, of Kingsbury Avenue, Batavia, is charged with felony DWI. McDonald was stopped at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, on West Main Street, by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Tyler Michael Frumusa, 20, of West Ham Circle, North Chili, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and driver's view obstructed. Frumusa was stopped for an alleged traffic violation at 1 p.m., Feb. 22, on Lake Street, Town of Le Roy, by Deputy Ryan DeLong.