Law and Order: Felony DWI arrest made in Alexander

Marcos Cacho-Velaz, 37, of Depew Street, Rochester, is charged with felony DWI, unlicensed operation, 3rd, refusal to take breath test, failure to dim headlights, and drinking alcohol in motor vehicle. Cacho-Velaz was stopped at 10:28 p.m. Saturday on Alexander Road, Alexander, by Deputy Jeremy McClellan.

Rachel Lynn Crawford, 32, of North Winton Road, Rochester, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd. Crawford was arrested on a warrant for allegedly driving without a license on March 7. She was arraigned in City Court, paid a fine, and was released.