Law and Order: Florida resident allegedly stole cologne from Kohl's

Thomas Eugene Nudo Jr., 37, of Edgemont Circle, Panama, Fla., is charged with petit larceny and criminal mischief, 4th. Nudo allegedly stole cologne from Kohl's Department Store. He also is accused of damaging the packaging. He was jailed on $500 bail.

Brian David Draper, 27, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with sex offender failure to register Internet account.

Jamall George Mikel O'Neil, 19, of Trumbull Parkway, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. O'Neil was stopped for an alleged traffic violation in the City of Batavia by Deputy Kevin McCarthy.

Randall Arthur Bennett, 70, of Bennett Avenue, Oakfield, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Bennett was arrested following a report of a driving complaint in the Village of Oakfield at 9:02 p.m., Monday. He was stopped on Bennett Avenue by Deputy Matthew Clor.

Peter Robert Brounscheidei, 23, of Henskee Road, Alden, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, speeding, failure to stop and moving from lane unsafely. Brounscheidei was stopped at 3:18 a.m. Monday on Route 77, Alabama, by Deputy Ryan Young.