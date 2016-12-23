Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 23, 2016 - 7:05pm

Law and Order: Florida resident allegedly stole cologne from Kohl's

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, Oakfield.

Thomas Eugene Nudo Jr., 37, of Edgemont Circle, Panama, Fla., is charged with petit larceny and criminal mischief, 4th. Nudo allegedly stole cologne from Kohl's Department Store. He also is accused of damaging the packaging. He was jailed on $500 bail.

Brian David Draper, 27, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with sex offender failure to register Internet account. 

Jamall George Mikel O'Neil, 19, of Trumbull Parkway, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. O'Neil was stopped for an alleged traffic violation in the City of Batavia by Deputy Kevin McCarthy.

Randall Arthur Bennett, 70, of Bennett Avenue, Oakfield, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Bennett was arrested following a report of a driving complaint in the Village of Oakfield at 9:02 p.m., Monday. He was stopped on Bennett Avenue by Deputy Matthew Clor.

Peter Robert Brounscheidei, 23, of Henskee Road, Alden, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, speeding, failure to stop and moving from lane unsafely. Brounscheidei was stopped at 3:18 a.m. Monday on Route 77, Alabama, by Deputy Ryan Young.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2016

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button