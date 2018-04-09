Law and Order: For third time, man accused of pulling fire alarm at DePaul

Jonathan Balaz

Jonathan P. Balaz, 41, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with falsely reporting an incident 2nd. Balaz is accused of pulling the fire alarm at DePaul Properties, 555 E. Main St., Batavia, at 4:37 p.m., Friday, when there was no fire or another emergency. (Balaz was recently arrested on two similar accusations.)

Rachael Marie Lochner, 23, of Janice Drive, Rochester, is charged with felony DWI (driving drunk with a child less than 16 in the vehicle), driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, failure to keep right, and moving from lane unsafely. Lochner was involved in an accident on South Street Road, Pavilion, at 1:41 p.m., April 4. Her vehicle reportedly left the roadway and struck two fences, causing property damage, and two other vehicles and a building. The accident was investigated by deputies Andrew Mullen and Kevin McCarthy.

Rueben O. Walker, 33, of Ellicott Street, Rochester, is accused of criminal possession of stolen property 4th and criminal impersonation 2nd. Walker is accused of using a debit card belonging to another person, claiming he knew the person but did not have permission to possess or use the card. He was jailed without bail.

Shaquille Levon Davis, 25, of Main Road, Stafford, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Davis allegedly damaged a door during an argument at a residence on Highland Park at 2:45 p.m., Thursday. He was ordered held on bail.

Robert D. Griffin, Sr., 39, no listed address, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Griffin is accused of violating an order of protection at a location on Manhattan Avenue at 7:50 p.m., Saturday.

Antonio M. McKinney, 43, of Gibson Street, Buffalo, is charged with DWI. McKinney was arrested after officer Christopher Lindsay responded to Speedway at 4:24 p.m., Saturday, to investigate a report of a larceny. Upon investigation, it was determined that McKinney allegedly drove to Speedway in an intoxicated condition. He was jailed without bail.

Kevin Angel Rivera, 23, of Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, is charged with harassment 2nd. Rivera is accused of pushing another person and punching that person in the face during an argument at College Village at 4 p.m., Sunday.