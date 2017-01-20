Law and Order: Highland Avenue resident accused of drug possession

Julia L. Tombari, 22, of Highland Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Tombari was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance not prescribed to her along with packaging and other drug paraphernalia by officer Arick Perkins at 2:45 p.m., Friday, at a residence on Highland Avenue.

Melissa R. Piazza, 27, of Jackson Square, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 4th. Piazza is accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases at the Kwik Fill, 99 Jackson St., Batavia. She was released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Kevin E. Dolison, 21, of Meadow Drive, Geneseo, is charged with harassment 2nd. Dolison was arrested on a warrant stemming for an alleged incident reported at 7:04 p.m., Nov. 30, at a residence on South Main Street, Batavia, where Dolison allegedly struck another person. Dolison posted bail and was released.

Carolyn L. Magoffin, 33, of Colby Road, Darien, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for a scheduled court date. Magoffin posted $500 bail and was released.

Falicia N. Tuczai, 26, of Prospect Avenue, Batavia, is charged with trespass. Tuczai allegedly entered property at 7:16 p.m., Thursday, on South Main Street, Batavia, after being previously told by police not to enter the property.