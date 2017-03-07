Law and Order: Inmate held on sex assault charges accused of damaging jail property

Marlek Eugene Holmes, 43, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Holmes, an inmate in the Genesee County Jail being held on sexual assault charges, and who has a prior charge related to alleged misconduct in jail, is accused of damaging a food tray and bed sheet belonging to the jail.

Teresa Anne Anderson, 42, of Sandybrook Drive, Hamlin, is charged with petit larceny. Anderson is accused of finding a change purse on the floor near a slot machine at Batavia Downs and taking the money inside and ticket vouchers and discarding the purse between two slot machines.

Nicholas Gerald Schafer, 18, of Broadway, Darien, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, moving from lane unsafely and illegal parking on a highway. Schafer was allegedly involved in a property-damage accident on Route 98, Alexander, at 10:55 p.m., Friday. The accident was investigated by Deputy Eric Meyer.

Milton Quinones Guzman, 38, of Mckenzie Street, Bergen, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater and moving from the lane unsafely. Guzman was stopped at 6:52 p.m., Thursday, on Clinton Street, Bergen, by Deputy Micheal Lute.

Ramon J. Galvez, 35, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, was arrested as a fugitive from justice. Galvez was located during a traffic stop on Washington Avenue, Batavia. He is wanted in Franklin County, Wash., on unspecified charges.

Russell R. Miles, 48, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st. Miles allegedly violated a stay away order.

Jacquelyn K. Hildebrant, 35, of State Street, is charged with dog running at large. Hildebrant following an investigation into a complaint that her dog attacked another dog at 4:30 p.m., Feb. 27, on State Street. (Previously: Dog on State Street reportedly involved in two aggressive incidents within weeks of each other)

Marcus L. Speed, 29, of Mellvile Street, Rochester, is charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd. Speed was charged following a traffic stop on West Main Street, Batavia, at 1:06 a.m., Sunday, by Officer Peter Flanagan.

Shaun A. Surowka, 59, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Surowka was charged following a traffic stop at 12:43 a.m., Sunday, on West Main Street, by Officer Peter Flanagan.

Melissa R. Piazza, 27, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with identity theft 3rd, criminal possession of stolen property 4th and petit larceny. Piazza was arrested on a warrant for allegedly using the credit card of another person without consent.

Justin Thomas Stephenson, 32, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant. The nature of the warrant was not released. He posted bail.

Alisha A. Soule, 20, of Route 237 Stafford, was arrested on two warrants for alleged failure to appear on a traffic ticket and alleged failure to pay a fine.

Thomas A. Culver, Jr., 38, of Wood Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to report to the Genesee County Jail per terms of his jail sentence. He was jailed on $2,000 bail or $5,000 bond.

Ryan C. Bishop, 26, of Scottsville West Henrietta Road, Scottsville, is charged with felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .18 or greater and lights not meeting standards. Bishop was stopped at 2:18 a.m., Thursday, on Main Street, Batavia, by Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.

Chad E. Alwardt, 37, of Holland Avenue, Batavia, is charged with felony DWI, lights don't meet standards, aggravated unlicensed operation, expired inspection, unlicensed driver. Alwardt was stopped on Jackson Street at 12:54 a.m., Friday, by Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.