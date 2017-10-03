Law and Order: Judge Road resident charged with assault

Shane Kyle Logan, 45, of Judge Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with assault 3rd. Logan allegedly struck another person in the face with his fist with intent to cause physical injury.

Renae Ginine Porter, 37, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Deputy Ryan DeLong responded to a complaint of shoplifting in progress at Kohl's Department Store at 4:19 p.m., Monday. Porter was identified as the suspect, located and taken into custody. DeLong was assisted by Trooper Bill Franz and Batavia PD Officer Chris Lindsay.

Jeremy L. Lonnen, 26, of Garland Avenue, Rochester, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd and failure to use headlights. Lonnen was stopped at 9:51 p.m., Saturday, on Holland Avenue, Batavia, by Officer Christopher Linsday. Lonnen was jailed on $1,000 bail.

Nicholas M. Canty, 20, of Law Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd. Canty was arrested by Officer Stephen Cronmiller following an investigation into an incident where Canty may have been under the influence of drugs at 10:15 a.m., Saturday, on Law Street, Batavia.

Barabara E. Ferrando, 46, of Summit Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant. Ferrando was located by a probation officer and taken into custody by Batavia PD.

Jaylyn Shayquawn Strong, 22, of Mazda Terrace, Rochester, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, driving without a license, no stop lights, unlawful possession of marijuana, and aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd. Strong was arrested on a warrant by the Sheriff's Office and turned over to Batavia PD.