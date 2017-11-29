Law and Order: Le Roy resident accused of possessing cocaine with intent to sell

Timothy O. "Cricket" Lee, 37, of Erie Street, Le Roy, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd, criminal possession of marijuana, 4th, criminally using drug paraphernalia, 2nd, and endangering the welfare of a child. Lee was arrested as a result of a Local Drug Task Force investigation into the possession, transportation and sale of cocaine in and around the Village of Le Roy. The task force executed a search warrant on his residence and allegedly found cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash. He was jailed on $15,000 bail, $30,000 bond.

Andrew Kevin Wright, 27, of Prune Street, Batavia, is charged with attempted assault, 3rd, six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing, and obstructing governmental administration. Wright allegedly struck a female and choked a juvenile male in the presence of five other juveniles during an altercation reported at 11:03 p.m. Sunday on Prune Street, Batavia. Wright was jailed on $2,500 bail or $5,000 bond.

Michelle L. Misiak, 52, of Fisher Parkway, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a petit larceny charge.

A 16-year-old resident of Oak Street is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment, 2nd. The youth was arrested after Batavia PD responded at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a large group of people fighting on Highland Park, Batavia.

Elizabeth Ann Finnin, 48, of South Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment, 2nd. Finnin allegedly punched another woman in the face. Also charged, Michelle Misiak, 52, of Fisher Parkway. Misiak is accused of fighting with another woman. The incident was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Katelyn C. Kubala, 28, of Meadow Lane, Attica, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to pay a fine.

Stephen P. Durham, 20, of Chestnut Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Durham was charged following a traffic stop at 8:55 p.m. Monday on Cone Street, Batavia, by Officer Christopher Lindsay.