Law and Order: Man accused of damaging jail property

Victor Michael Delatorre, 34, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief, 3rd. Delatorre allegedly damaged property of the Genesee County Jail.

Eric McWethy, 20, of Columbia Avenue, Batavia, is charged with loud muffler and unlawful possession of marijuana. McWethy was allegedly found in possession of marijuana during at traffic stop at 9:11 p.m. March 16 on Ellicott Street, Batavia, by Officer Chad Richards.

Keaira Sharee Jones, 25, of Jay Street, Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Jones was a passenger in a vehicle stopped at 12:34 p.m. March 17 on Washington Avenue by Officer Frank Klimjack.

Cassi A. Schutt, 29, of West Crest Drive, Rochester, is charged with driving on a suspended registration, aggravated unlicensed operation, driving without insurance and failure to stop at sign. Schutt was arrested on a warrant for the listed charges.

Carlton L. Beardsley, 22, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal obstruction of breaking and menacing, 2nd. Beardsley was arrested following a complaint of a domestic incident at 4:45 p.m. March 17 on Walnut Street, Batavia. He allegedly threatened a female with a knife and then choked her. He was jailed on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond.

Shane K. Borton, 44, Chase Park, Batavia, is charged criminal contempt, 1st, and harassment, 2nd. Borton was allegedly involved in a physical altercation at 6:02 p.m. Saturday, which also violated an order of protection.

Donald Egan Jr., 26, of State Street, Seneca Falls, was arrested on a warrant. He was jailed on $1,000 bail.

Gangi Steven Perez, 21, of Bridge Road, Elba, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, speeding, possession of alcohol in a vehicle, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Perez was stopped at 12:27 a.m. Saturday on West Main Street, Batavia, by Officer Arick Perkins.

Jamie L. Soto, 42, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with offering a false instrument for filing, 1st. Soto allegedly filed a sex offender change of address form with a false address. This is an additional charge added to previous charges.

Ifrah Mohammed Jajimusse, 38, of Main Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Jajimusse was allegedly found in possession of marijuana during at traffic stop at 8:25 p.m. Monday on West Main Street, Batavia, by Deputy Richard Schildwaster.

Jacob J. Russell, 21, of Walkers Corners Road, Byron, and Salvatore M. Schwable, of Weber Avenue, Oakfield, are charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Russell and Schwable were in a vehicle stopped by members of the Local Drug Task Force and were allegedly found in possession of marijuana. Schwable was also found to have an arrest warrant of out Batavia Town Court for alleged petit larceny and criminal mischief.