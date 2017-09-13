Law and Order: Man accused of driving vehicle without permission, ruining engine

Marquis Rashod Brown, 20, of Victor Lane, Hamlin, is charged with burglary 3rd, criminal mischief 2nd, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and petit larceny. Brown allegedly entered a building on South Lake Road, Bergen, at 6 p.m., Aug. 3, without the owner's permission, left and drove the owner's vehicle without permission, and then caused more than $1,500 damage to the vehicle by overheating and ruining the engine.

Garl Lyn Fields, 33, of LaGrange Avenue, Rochester, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd. Fields was stopped by Irondequoit PD. He posted bail and was released to Gates PD on a warrant. He was issued an appearance ticket and released to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office on a warrant out of Town of Stafford Court. He was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and released on an order to appear in Town of Stafford Court at 9 a.m., Oct. 3.

Kristi Marie Stoughton, 41, of Woodhill, Newark, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and driving left of pavement markings. Stoughton was stopped at 11:40 p.m., Monday, on Genesee Street, Pembroke, by Deputy Ryan DeLong.

Crystal Marie Bouter, 28, of Porter Avenue, Batavia, and Nicole Kimberly Sullivan, 31, of Covington Street, Perry, are charged with petit larceny and conspiracy 6th. Bouter and Sullivan are accused of stealing several mobile phone cases valued at $785.77 from Walmart. It's alleged that they agreed to coordinate their efforts to steal the cases. Both were jailed on $1,000 bail each.