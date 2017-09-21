Law and Order: Man accused of stealing cologne from Rite Aid arrested

Carl T. Amesbury, 25, of Jerico Road, Bethany, is charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property 5th, drivers view obstructed. Following a complaint of a shoplifter from Rite Aid on West Main Street Road, Batavia, Amesbury's vehicle was located and stopped by Deputy Kyle Krzemien and taken into custody for allegedly stealing and possessing $201.99 in men's fragrances. (Previously: Tall man wearing Adidas flip-flops and tan summer clothes reportedly flees Rite Aid with cologne)

Triton A. Drock, 23, of Buell Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and uninspected motor vehicle. Drock was stopped at 6:20 p.m., Sept. 14, on Cedar Street, by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Devin P. Hofert, 21, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, running a red light, driving wrong direction, and refusal to take breath test. Hofert was stopped at 2:25 a.m., Saturday, on School Street, Batavia, by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Micheal Stephen Ryan, 58, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Ryan allegedly stole a credit card and used it to make several snack purchases from a vending machine.

Geoffrey M. Anderson, 52, of Wood Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant, arraigned in City Court, and released on time served.

Carlton L. Beardsley, 22, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Beardsley was charged following a report of a domestic incident at 11:49, Tuesday.