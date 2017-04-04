Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 4, 2017 - 12:43pm

Law and Order: Man accused of throwing a hammer at another person

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Le Roy, news.

Steven David Fox, 35, of Bater Road, Stafford, is charged with menacing, 2nd, and harassment, 2nd. Fox allegedly threw a hammer at a person and tackled that person to the ground during an argument reported at 7 p.m. on March 29.

Richard Michael Corke, 52, of Old Beaham Road, Rochester, is charged with disobeying a court order. Corke allegedly sent unwanted text messages in violation of an order of protection. 

A 17-year-old resident of East Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with disorderly conduct. The youth was arrested following a report of an incident at Le Roy High School at 9:30 a.m., March 29.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button