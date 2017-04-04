Law and Order: Man accused of throwing a hammer at another person

Steven David Fox, 35, of Bater Road, Stafford, is charged with menacing, 2nd, and harassment, 2nd. Fox allegedly threw a hammer at a person and tackled that person to the ground during an argument reported at 7 p.m. on March 29.

Richard Michael Corke, 52, of Old Beaham Road, Rochester, is charged with disobeying a court order. Corke allegedly sent unwanted text messages in violation of an order of protection.

A 17-year-old resident of East Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with disorderly conduct. The youth was arrested following a report of an incident at Le Roy High School at 9:30 a.m., March 29.