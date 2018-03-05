Law and Order: Man charged with DWI after driving to scene of police investigation

Robert Vincent Campbell, 35, of College View, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd, and unlicensed driver. Deputies were dispatched at 9 p.m. Thursday to assist Batavia PD with an accident investigation where a female driver was suspected of being involved in the accident and flying the scene. The vehicle was located at a residence on Collegeview Drive, Batavia, by Deputy Ryan DeLong. DeLong was on scene investigating when Campbell allegedly drove to that location while intoxicated. Assisting in the investigation were Det. Matthew Wojtaszczyk and Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Bailey M. Burns, 18, Goade Park, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, driving without insurance, uninspected motor vehicle, and no registration plates displayed. Burns was stopped at 6:36 p.m. Friday on Jackson Street, Batavia, by Officer Chad Richards. Melanie M. Bernard, 28, of Goade Park, Batavia, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Derek Edward Dingman, 30, Route 231, Albion, is charged with harassment, 2nd. Dingman was allegedly involved in a disturbance and threatened to shoot another person at 3:29 p.m. Friday at a location on Prospect Avenue, Batavia.

Shaleesa H. Woods, 26, of Ridge Road, Elba, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and inadequate headlamps. Woods was stopped at 6:19 p.m. Thursday on Richmond Avenue, Batavia, by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Twan Conway, 47, of Highland Park, Batavia, criminal trespass, 2nd, aggravated family offense, and criminal contempt, 2nd. Conway allegedly entered a residence and made contact with a person on Walden Creek Drive, Batavia, in violation of a court order.

Eric J. McGill, 34, of Lewis Place, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. McGill was allegedly involved in a disturbance at Batavia Middle School at 11:45 a.m., Feb. 12, where he shouted obscenities in the presence of children.

Juaquin E. Davis, 22, of Milton Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment, 2nd, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal obstruction of breathing. Davis allegedly punched and choked a woman who was holding a child during an incident reported at 10:38 a.m., Feb. 23, on Center Street, Batavia.

William A. Irish, 25, of Jerome Place, Batavia, is charged with unlawful imprisonment. Irish was arrested in connection with a disturbance reported at 9:30 p.m., Feb. 20, on Jerome Place, Batavia.

Thomas A. Bolling, 39, of Mangolia Street, Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd, and no headlights. Bolling was stopped at 10:38 p.m., Feb. 22, on East Main Street by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Rashawn L. Gosier, 39, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Gosier is accused of stealing $44.25 in merchandise from Tops at 1:39 p.m., Saturday.

Rene M. Primus, 43, of North Byron Road, Byron, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, inadequate headlights, and open container. Primus was stopped at 10:02 p.m., Feb. 24, on Clinton Street, Batavia, by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Matthew J. Zane, 34, of Park Road, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and trespass. Zane is accused of stealing beer from Speedway on West Main Street, Batavia. Zane was previously barred from the property.

Jason Lee Perry, 23, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with promoting prison contraband, 1st. Perry was arrested on unrelated charges. Upon processing in the Genesee County Jail, he allegedly introduced contraband into a secure portion of the jail. He was jailed on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.

Scott Henry Spencer, 54, of Ravenwood Street, Rochester, is charged with bail jumping, 2nd. Spencer was arrested by Monroe County Probation and turned over to the Sheriff's Office on a warrant out of County Court for alleged failure to appear on a felony charge. He was ordered held in jail pending arraignment.

Dawn Marle Gates, 48, is charged with Maplewood Parkway, Glens Falls, is charged with bail jumping, 2nd. Gates allegedly failed to appear on a felony criminal charge. Gates turned herself in at Pembroke Town Court and was jailed on $2,000 bail. Gates is also charged with criminal tax fraud, 4th.

Shannon Lynn Klinkbeil-Hayday, 41, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with identify theft, 1st, and grand larceny, 4th. Klinkbeil-Hayday is accused of assuming the identity of another person with the intent to steal more than $1,000. She was arraigned in Town of Bethany Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Lawrence Armani Elsaw, 18, of Oak Mills Crossing, West Henrietta, is charged with criminal mischief. Elsaw allegedly damaged a window valued at more than $250 at College Village, at 5 p.m., Jan. 23. The case was investigated by Deputy Rachel Diehl.

Christopher Michael Macomber, 45, of Buffalo Street, Bergen, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and no tail lamps. Macomber was arrested on a warrant and jailed on $1,500 bail or $4,000 bond.

Timothy P. Pendleton, 32, of Batavia, is charged with DWI. Gregg E. Smith, 60, of Stafford, is charged with DWI. Pendleton and Smith were charged by State Police following a motor vehicle accident reported at 4:40 p.m., Feb. 28., at Prole Road, Stafford.