May 17, 2017 - 9:44am

Law and Order: Man tracked through woods faces charges

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, corfu, news.

Shane Zimblis, 46, of Buell Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th and criminal obstruction of breathing. Zimblis was arrested following a manhunt yesterday morning that involved deputies and troopers and two K-9s in the area of Wortendyke Road, Batavia. The alleged crime was first reported at 1 a.m., Tuesday, and Zimblis was located around 7:30 a.m. reportedly attempting to flee on a motorbike in the wooded area near Wortendyke and Rose Road. He eventually was taken into custody by Deputy Kevin McCarthy after walking out to the parameter of the search area.  Assisting were Deputy Andrew Hale, Deputy Lonnie Nati, Deputy Patrick Reeves, Deputy Chris Erion with "Destro," Trooper Eric Daigler, Trooper Palizay, Trooper Frank Veletta and K-9 "Paris."  Zimblis was jailed on $500 bail. (Initial Post)

Elaine Heather Gearman, 31, of Park Street Arcade, and Douglas Robert Pasinski, 33, of Middle Road, Springville, are charged with petit larceny.  Gearman and Pasinkski are accused of shoplifting from the Dollar General in Corfu.

Lachian Case Kellogg, 23, of Lancaster Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd. Kellogg was arrested on a warrant out of City Court and jailed on $1,000 bail.

