Law and Order: Man who fell off cliff in Le Roy charged with trespass

Joshua Francis Zalar, 20, of School Street, Le Roy, and Alexander R. Dunn, 22, of Warsaw Road, Le Roy, are charged with trespass. Zalar and Dunn are accused of trespassing on Hanson Aggregates property in the area of Circular Hill Road, Le Roy. Zalar fell off a cliff and required rescue by the Le Roy Fire Department. He reportedly suffered a foot injury. No information has yet been released on why Zalar and Dunn were in the area of the gravel pits at 12:18 a.m. (Initial Report)

Michael Joseph Mawn, 55, of Roosevelt Highway, Hamlin, is charged with DWI, driving while ability impaired by alcohol, speeding, and aggravated unlicensed operation, 1st. Mawn was stopped at 5:57 a.m. Monday on Route 33, Stafford, by Deputy Joshua Brabon.

Paula Deborah Bennett, 34, of Myrtle Street, Le Roy, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and moving from lane unsafely. Bennett was stopped at 2:32 a.m. Wednesday on Lake Street Road, Le Roy, by Deputy Mathew Clor.

Christina R. Armstrong, 32, of Main Road, Pembroke, is charged with petit larceny. Armstrong is accused of stealing from her employer, an undisclosed business at 412 E. Main St., Batavia (the Masse Plaza).

Rae C. Cook, 29, of Central Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property, 5th, conspiracy, 6th, and resisting arrest. Cook was arrested following an investigation into the theft of items from a residence on East Main Street, Batavia.

Booker T. Ricks, 46, of Prune Street, Batavia, is charged with dog running at large. Ricks' dog allegedly attacked a dog in another yard that was properly leashed.

Sean M. Keem, 37, of Joseph Street, Cheektowaga, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and moving from lane unsafely. Keem was stopped at 8:19 p.m. May 9 on Ross Street, Batavia, by Officer Darryle Streeter.

Tyshon L. Taylor, of Morse Place, Batavia, is charged with menacing, 3rd. Taylor allegedly made comments to a person that he intended to kill that person. He then allegedly made a motion like he was going to hit that person but was stopped by a bystander. He was jailed on $2,500 bail.

Nicholas D. Culver, 22, of Batavia Stafford Townline Road, is charged with petit larceny. An 18-year-old (name not released) resident of Batavia Stafford Townline Road was charged with conspiracy, 4th. The two men were arrested by State Police for an incident reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday. No further details released.