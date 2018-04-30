Law and Order: Multiple DWI arrests announced

Lynn M. Homer, 45, of Platten Road, Lyndonville, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, driver's vision obstructed and obstructed plate. Homer was stopped at 3:22 p.m., April 13, on West Main Street, Batavia, by Officer Christopher Lindsay. She was jailed on $1,000 bail or $2,000 bond.

Travis Lilbern Robert Bartz, 22, of Buell Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Bartz was allegedly found in possession of marijuana during an investigation into a complaint on Trumbull Parkway at 11:03 p.m., April 22 by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Jacob A. Kasmarek, 19, of Fargo Road, Stafford, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding. Kasmarek was stopped at 9:15 p.m., April 23, on East Main Street, Batavia, by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Samuel McDonald, III, 54, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. McDonald is accused of stealing two cans of beer from Tops at 6:39 p.m., Wednesday.

Matthew Frank Carney, 25, of Dodgeson Road, Alexander, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .18 or greater. Carney was stopped at 12:55 a.m., Friday, on East Main Street, Batavia, by Officer Arick Perkins.

Jesse James Sasiadek, 24, of Cayuga Creek Road, Cheektowaga, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, driving while impaired by drugs, driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol combined, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Sasiadek was stopped at 4:26 p.m., Sunday, on Route 19, Bergen, by Deputy Erik Andre.

Jay Kenneth Feitshans, Jr., 23, of Alleghany Road, Darien, is charged with petit larceny. Feistshans is accused of stealing property and selling it at a local business.

Stefanie S. Kitanik, 33, of Maltby Road, Oakfield, is charged with DWI, refusal to take breath test, uninspected motor vehicle, and no plate lamps. Kitanik was stopped at 2:09 a.m., Saturday, on Maple Avenue, Oakfield, by Deputy James Stack.

David Wayne King, Jr., 36, of Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. King is accused of falling asleep due to a prescribed medication and as a result, his two-year-old son left his residence and was alone for a period of time.

Nelson E. Figueroa, 29, of Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Figueroa was stopped at 10:40 p.m., Saturday, on Route 33, Stafford, by State Police.

Icha R. Koirala, 28, a resident of the State of New York (exact town not provided), is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater and speeding. Koirala was stopped at 9:18 p.m., Friday, on Route 33 in Bergen by State Police.

Laura D. Vazquez Coronado, 38, of Elba, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and failure to stay in lane. Coronado was stopped at 4:39 p.m., Thursday, on North Byron Road, Elba, by State Police.