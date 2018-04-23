Law and Order: North Spruce resident accused of robbery in order of protection case

Gary Burney

Gary David Burney, 37, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with robbery 2nd, two counts of grand larceny 4th, criminal contempt 1st, criminal contempt 2nd. Burney was allegedly located in the apartment of a person he is barred from contacting in any manner. He was arrested on a warrant stemming from a prior incident where he stole the keys, purse, and vehicle of the person he was ordered not to contact. Burney was jailed without bail.

Jacob Jonathan Szumigala, 24, of Orchard Park Road, Oakfield, is charged with DWI, vehicular assault 2nd, aggravated unlicensed operation 1st, speed not reasonable and prudent, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, violation of driving restrictions, driver's view obstructed, deposited refuse on a highway, and unsafe passing on left. Szumigala was charged following a three-car, serious-injury accident on Main Street, Corfu, at 5:01 p.m., Thursday. (Previous report.)

Morgan L. Cox, Sr., 50, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st and aggravated family offense. Cox is accused of violating an order of protection.

Luis A. Ramos-Mecardo, 33, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd. Ramos-Mecardo was stopped for an alleged traffic violation at 3:45 p.m., April 13, on Main Street, by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Frankie McQueen, 27, of Broadway Road, Alden, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear in City Court and failure to adhere to terms of a prior sentence.

Terry O'Neal Brock, 18, of Wellington Avenue, Rochester, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, unlawful possession of marijuana, and speeding. Brock was stopped at 12:38 a.m., Sunday, on Route 33, Batavia, by Deputy Jeremy McClellan.

Jorden Elizabeth Prescott, 23, of Ellicott Street Road, East Bethany, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and speeding. Prescott was stopped at 1:13 a.m., Saturday, on Route 33, Bergen, by Deputy Howard Wilson.

Alexis R. Chavez, 19, of Pearl Street, Medina, is charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, unlawful possession of marijuana, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Chavez was stopped at 8:40 p.m., Friday, on East Main Street, Batavia, by Deputy Matthew Bailey.

Shequan M. Williams, 26, of Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Williams was stopped by State Police at 10:34 a.m., Sunday, in the Village of Alexander.