Law and Order: Oak Street resident charged with robbery

James J. Spivey, 19, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with robbery, 2nd. Spivey is accused of forcefully taking property from another person at 2:25 p.m., Oct. 25, while on Park Avenue, Batavia. He was jailed without bail.

William G. Schultz, 43, of Evans Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property, 5th. Schultz was allegedly found in possession of stolen property -- the property is not specified -- while at 1 W. Main St., Batavia. The original incident was reported at 11:46 p.m. Oct. 6 at a residence on Union Street, Batavia. Schultz was jailed on $2,500 bail.

Cameron Robert Lochren, 23, of Broadway Road, Darien, is charged while driving while ability impaired by drugs, driving without headlines, and driver's view obstructed. Lochren was stopped at 12:58 a.m. Friday on Railroad Street, Alexander, by Deputy Patrick Reeves. Lochren was jailed on $1,250 bail or $2,500 bond.

Robert David Cummings III, 31, of Akron Road, Pembroke, is charged with criminal mischief, 4th. Cummings is accused of damaging the property of another person at 3 p.m. Friday at a location on Phelps Road, Pembroke.

Amie Lin Santiago, 31, of Hindsburg Road, Albion, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Santiago was stopped for an alleged traffic violation at 1:47 a.m. Saturday on Roberts Road, Alabama, by Deputy Jeremy McClellan.

Alex A. Applegate, 21, of Upper Holley Road, Holley, is charged with DWI and moving from lane unsafely. Applegate was charged following an investigation into a motor-vehicle accident Saturday on Route 237 in Byron. The accident was investigated by Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Gerald Jacob Farrell, 24, of Nunda-Byersville Road, Nunda, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or more, and failure to keep right. Farrell was stopped at 12:28 a.m. Sunday on Ellicott Street Road, Bethany, by Deputy Jeremy McClellan.