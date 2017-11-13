Law and Order: Oakfield man accused of strangulation, assault

Michael Shelter

Michael Alan Shelter, 27, of Judge Road, Oakfield, is charged with two counts of strangulation 2nd, five counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, two counts of assault 3rd, unlawful imprisonment 2nd, and two counts of criminal mischief 4th. Shelter was arrested following an investigation by Deputy Kevin Forsyth and Deputy Richard Schildwaster into several complaints of domestic violence at a location on Main Street, Oakfield. Shelter was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He was jailed on $5,000 bail.

Nicole Leanne Williams, 25, of Kings Street, Albion, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and driving left of pavement markings. Williams was stopped at 2:45 a.m., Sunday, on Quaker Hill Road, Elba, by Deputy Howard Wilson.

Amy R. Sellhorst, 31, of Beaufort Street, Rochester, is charged with harassment 2nd. Sellhorst is accused of hitting another person at a location on York Road, Le Roy, at 10:37 p.m., Saturday.

Jason William Wolf, 41, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation 1st, driving a vehicle without an interlock device, and improper left turn. Wolf was stopped at 8:23 p.m., Thursday, on West Main Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Richard Schildwaster.

Jaclyn Kathryn Blackmer, 32, of Cabot Road, Rochester, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, open container, driving left of pavement markings, and moved from lane unsafely. Blackmer was stopped at 2:33 a.m., Saturday, on Main Road, Pembroke by Deputy Mathew Clor.

Joseph M. Smith, 41, of State Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant. Smith posted bail and was released.

Alaysia L. Henderson, 18, of Gardiner Avenue, Rochester, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear. Henderson was released on $500 bail.

Christina R. Aaron, 21, of Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding. Aaron was stopped by State Police at 11:51 p.m., Friday, on Route 33, Bergen.

Heather M. Captain, 31, of Basom, is charged with harassment 2nd. Captain was arrested by State Police in relation to an incident reported at 8:35 p.m., Aug. 27, in the Town of Alabama. No further details released.

Crystal D. Cardona, 27, of Bergen, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Cardona was stopped by State Police at 1:55 p.m., Nov. 7, on Route 33, Bergen.