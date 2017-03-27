Law and Order: Oakfield man charged with DWI after second traffic stop Lockport

Christopher M. Oliveras, 25, of Lockport Road, Oakfield, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana, failure to obey traffic control devices, and tinted windows. Oliveras was arrested in the City of Tonawanda by Tonawanda PD, at 1:30 a.m., Sunday. Earlier, he was stopped for allegedly driving the wrong way down a one-way street. At that time he was told to park the vehicle. Later in the evening, officers stopped the vehicle again and Oliveras was found to be the driver. Oliveras reportedly told officers, "I did park for a little while." He also reportedly said, "I was drinking Budweisers and smoking marijuana." A container of marijuana was allegedly found in the center console. He allegedly blew a BAC of .10. Bail was set at $250.

Rebecca Ann Edwards, 23, of Kibbe Avenue, Batavia, is charged with grand larceny, 3rd. Edwards is accused of stealing property with a value in excess of $3,000 from the 48 Deli Express in Batavia.