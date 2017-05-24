Law and Order: Pedestrian arrest

James L. Ozzello, 29, of Kathryns Way, Livonia, is charged with pedestrian failed to yield right of way to a vehicle, pedestrian proceeded into the path of a vehicle, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. The alleged incident was reported at 2 a.m., Saturday, on West Main Street, Batavia. Ozzello was jailed on $1,000 bail.

Geoffrey M. Anderson, 51, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. He was jailed without bail.

Bonnie Mae Marrocco, 47, of Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. During an argument, Marrocco allegedly damaged property of another person with a value of more than $250.

Rebecca A. Edwards, 23, of Central Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Edwards was arrested on a warrant and jailed on $500 bail.

Wendy Lee Henry, 32, of Central Avenue, Batavia, is charged with obstruction of governmental administration. Henry allegedly interfered with a medical situation at 4:08 a.m., Friday, at a residence on Central Avenue.

Christopher S. Usselman, 25, of Hamilton Street, Albion, is charged with criminal impersonation 2nd, two counts of aggravated unauthorized operation 2nd, open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Usselman was stopped at 1:49 a.m., Friday, on West Main Street, Batavia, for an alleged traffic violation by Officer Mitchell Cowen. Usselman allegedly initially gave the officer the name of another person for his identity. Further investigation allegedly led to the discovery of an open container in the vehicle and marijuana and a revoked license.

Bleyke Z. Culver, 20, of Willow Street, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct, trespass, and criminal mischief 3rd. Batavia PD responded to a residence on Maple Street at 8:02 p.m., Friday, for a report of a disturbance involving several people. Police were able to separate the parties and after an investigation, Culver was arrested. Culver was jailed (bail status not included in press release). Also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, Laqueasha M. Taylor, 23, of Bank Street, Batavia.

Bryan S. Harris, 35, of Stratford Road, Buffalo, was arrested on a warrant stemming from an incident reported at 9 a.m., Feb. 23, 2015. No further details released.

Sandra Ann Muhs, 50, of South Street Road, Pavilion, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, failure to keep right, and unsafe tires. Muhs was arrested by Deputy Mathew Clor following the report of a motor vehicle accident, no injuries, at 5:56 a.m., Tuesday, in the area of 9778 South Street Road, Pavilion.

Corey B. Rieser, 29, of Darien Center, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, insecure license plate, and visibility distorted by broken glass. Rieser was stopped in the Town of Sheldon by Sgt. Colin Reagan, Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, for alleged traffic violations. He was jailed on $500 bail or $2,500 bond.