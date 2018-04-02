Law and Order: Person accused of twice pulling fire alarm when there was no emergency at DePaul

Jonathan P. Balaz, 41, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with falsely reporting an incident, 2nd. Balaz is accused of intentionally pulling a fire alarm at the DePaul Housing Complex on East Main Street at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday causing an emergency response by Batavia fire when there was no emergency. He is also accused of the same crime, with the same charge, at 9:17 p.m. Friday.

Dawn M. Orlando, 48, of Wood Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment, 2nd. Orlando is accused of hitting another person in an incident reported at 12:30 p.m. March 25.

Marcus L. Speed, 30, of Hawthorne Court, Elmira, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on an appearance ticket. He was jailed on $1,000 bail.

Walter B. Hale Jr., 40, of East Avenue, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant related to a charge of criminal contempt, 2nd. He posted bail and was released.

Cathleen Joan Mills, 48, of Route 333, Campbell, is charged possessing for sale or transport more than 10,000 unstamped cigarettes. Mills was charged as a result of an investigation by Deputy Robert Henning of a report of a person buying a large quantity of cigarettes.

Luis Gabriel Lopez, 21, of 7 Fairway St., Macedon, is charged with criminal possession of marijuana, 3rd. Lopez was charged after he was allegedly found in possession of marijuana with an aggregate weight of more than eight ounces during a vehicle checkpoint at 4:59 p.m. Saturday on Route 33, Bergen, by Deputy Matthew Bailey and Deputy Ryan DeLong.

Curtis Rashaad Beaty, 20, of Winbourne Road, Rochester, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, unlawful possession of marijuana, and driving without a valid vehicle inspection. Beaty was charged following a stop by Deputy Ryan DeLong and Matthew Bailey at a vehicle checkpoint at 4:59 p.m. Saturday on Route 33.

Dartanyon A. Robinson, 47, of Rochester, is charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving without an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding. Robinson was stopped at 7:39 a.m. Friday on the Thruway in the Town of Batavia by State Police.

Bradley W. Polle, 40, of Spencerport, is charged with criminal contempt, 1st. Polle was arrested by State Police in Bethany.

David J. Zauner, 50, of Darien Center, is charged with grand larceny, 3rd, falsifying business records, and filing a false instrument. Zauner was arrested by State Police. No further details released.

Benito Hernandez-Vega, 37, of Le Roy, is charged with felony driving under the influence of drugs, felony aggravated DWI with a child in the vehicle, and endangering the welfare of a child. Hernandez-Vega was stopped at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday on Route 5 in Stafford by State Police.