December 14, 2017 - 10:44am

Law and Order: Pratt Road resident accused of forging checks and cashing them

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

Austin L. Wester, 23, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with four counts of forgery, 3rd, one count of petit larceny, and possession of a hypodermic instrument.  Wester was arrested on a warrant for allegedly taking another person's checks and cashing those checks by forging that person's signature. At the time of his arrest, Wester was allegedly found a needle in his pocket. He was jailed on $1,000 bail.

Davon S. St. John, 19, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. St. John allegedly stole property from T.F. Brown's. 

Tucker J. Bezon, 18, of Ridge Road, Elba, and Jayme K. Foster, age and address not released, were charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Bezon and Foster were charged following a traffic stop by Christopher Lindsay at 8:32 p.m. Dec. 8 on Liberty Street, Batavia.

Shawn M. Twardowski, 35, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal contempt, 2nd. While Twardowski was an inmate at the Genesee County Jail on Nov. 18, and again on March 26, he allegedly sent letters via postal mail to a person he was barred from contacting in any manner.

