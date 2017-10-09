Law and Order: Reports on three DWI arrests released

Steven Ronald Obara, 24, of Litchfield, Depew, is charged with felony DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding, no seatbelt and expired vehicle inspection. Obara was stopped at 1:26 a.m. Sunday on Genesee Street, Pembroke, by Deputy Jeremy McClellan.

Joseph P. Radley, 44, of Route 33, Bergen, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, speeding, and obstructed license plate. Radley was stopped at 11:59 p.m. Saturday on Route 33, Bergen, by Deputy Jenna Ferrando.

Clovis A. Phillips, 53, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, suspended registration, unregistered vehicle, and aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd. Phillips was stopped at 10:59 p.m. Thursday on West Main Street, Batavia, by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Samantha Michelle Cook, 24, of Armand Drive, Hilton, is charged with unlawful use of a vehicle, 3rd. Cook is accused of using another person's vehicle without permission.

Phillip P. Heale, 39, of Linwood Avenue, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Heale was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute where a child under age 17 was present.

David R. Morgan, 48, of Bethany, is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Morgan was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported July 5. No further information released.

Leaha R. Wimmer, 24, of Albion, is charged with grand larceny, 4th. The alleged crime was reported at 5:14 p.m. Sept. 19 in Darien. Wimmer was arrested Friday by State Police and ordered held on bail. No further information released.