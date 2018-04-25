Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 25, 2018 - 11:16am

Law and Order: Rochester man accused of stealing purse. credit cards in Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news, crime, le oy, Alabama, bergen, notify.
polito_jessiepmug2018.jpg
Jessie Polito

Jessie P. Polito, 40, of 407 Frederick Douglas Street, Rochester, is charged with three counts of grand larceny 4th and one count of petit larceny. Polito was arrested following a lengthy investigation by Le Roy PD into a stolen purse in the Village of Le Roy and use of credit cards in the purse in Monroe County. Polito was identified as the suspect through video surveillance as the user of the cards and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Polito turned himself into Le Roy PD.

Olivia Nichole Smith, 21, of School Street, Batavia, is charged with driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs, possession of a forged driver's license, and open container. Smith was arrested after Deputy Ryan DeLong responded at 11:30 p.m., Friday, to Route 33, Bergen, to a request to check the welfare of a person on a roadside vehicle.

Richard Sampel, 48, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st. Sampel was arrested by State Police based on a report at 10:17 p.m., Tuesday, in the Town of Alabama. No further details released.

Chelsea E. Vercruysse, 21, of Medina, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Vercruysse was stopped by State Police at 9:12 p.m., Monday, on Route 63 in Batavia.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2018

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button