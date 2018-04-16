Law and Order: Rochester man caught in act of allegedly stealing scrap metal

James Benjamin Page, 38, of Edgeware Road, Rochester, is charged with petit larceny, aggravated unlicensed operation, driving without an ignition-interlock device. Page was allegedly found by Deputy Jeremy McClellan at 11:35 p.m. Saturday loading scrap metal from a local business into a vehicle without permission. He allegedly had possession of control of the vehicle at the time.

Mallard Akoma Newkirk, 25, of Lake Artesia Road, Faison, N.C., is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Newkirk was arrested after a report of the odor of marijuana coming from a hotel room at the Econo Lodge in Pembroke at midnight, Saturday.

Patricia Lynn Gertis, 57, of Mount View, Arcade, is charged petit larceny. Gertis is accused of shoplifting from Kohl's Department Store in Batavia.

Deborah Ann Scholonski, 48, of Griswold Road, Bergen, is charged with: DWI; driving with a BAC of .08 or greater; speeding; driving a vehicle without valid inspection; and insufficient tail lamps. Scholonski was stopped at 11:30 p.m. Friday on Route 33, Stafford, by Deputy Ryan DeLong.

Andres A. Arteaga, 20, of Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Arteaga was stopped at 1:53 a.m. Sunday on Route 98 in the Town of Batavia by State Police.