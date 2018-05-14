Law and Order: Second suspect arrested in liquor store burglaries

Edward Perdue

Edward F. Perdue, 57, of Rome, is charged with burglary, 3rd, conspiracy, 5th, and petit larceny in connection with his arrest as the suspected burglar of Plaza Spirits in November. He is also charged with identify theft, 3rd, and petit larceny because he is accused of using a using a stolen credit card. In a third set of charges, Perdue is charged with burglary, 3rd, grand larceny, 4th, conspiracy, 5th, and petit larceny for his suspected role in the burglary of Mr. Wine & Liquor in August. Perdue is currently confined to the Mohawk Correctional Facility and following arraignment was released back into the custody of DOCs. (Previously: Arrest made in thefts from two local liquor stores.)

Morgan L. Cox Jr., 26, of Central Avenue, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on traffic tickets. He had been cited for alleged unlicensed operation involving alcohol and speeding and driving without a license. He was jailed on $1,000 bail.

Rae C. Cook, 29, of Central Avenue, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear in City Court. She was held on $250 bail.

Thomas E. Brenkus, 50, East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Brenkus was stopped at 7:20 p.m. Saturday on Clinton Street by Officer Arick Perkins.

Tatiana C. Lugo, 23, no permanent address, is charged with criminal trespass, 2nd, and resisting arrest. Lugo allegedly refused to leave a residence on North Spruce Street, Batavia, at 10:40 p.m. Friday. She was jailed on $2,000 bail or $4,000 bond.

Paul C. Ferro, 23, of South Pearl Street, Oakfield, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, possession of a hypodermic instrument, and aggravated unlicensed operation. Ferro was located on Central Avenue at 1:37 p.m. May 3 and allegedly found in possession of heroin and a hypodermic needle.

Michelle L. Misiak, 52, was arrested on a warrant out of City Court. She was jailed on $250 bail.

Carolann Hyde, 61, of Burke Drive, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Hyde is accused of stealing from her employer, a business on East Main Street, Batavia.

Brian Anthony Knox, 34, of Quaker Road, Scottsville, is charged with DWI, driving while impaired by drugs, possession of a hypodermic instrument, and inadequate plate lamp. Knox was stopped at 10:22 p.m. Thursday on Townline Road, Bergen, by Deputy Austin Heberlein.

James Carl Davis, 28, of Eagle Harbor Road, Albion, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, improper right turn, failure to obey traffic control device, and speeding. Davis was stopped at 2:39 a.m. Sunday on Lewiston Road, Batavia, by Deputy Joshua Brabon.

Christopher James Doxy, 33, of East Center Street, Medina, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal mischief, 4th (preventing an emergency call), harassment, 2nd, and unlawful imprisonment, 2nd. Doxy was arrested following an investigation by Deputy Erik Andre reported at 11 a.m. Thursday at a location on Lewiston Road, Alabama.

John Paul Emilio Dougherty, 23, of Tracy Avenue, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, speed unreasonable, moved from lane unsafely, and driving left of pavement markings. Dougherty was arrested following an investigation by Deputy Jeremy McClellan into a vehicle accident on West Sweden Road, Bergen, at 2:20 a.m. Friday.

Michael John Romanowski, 45, of Green Leaf Meadow, Rochester, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, refusal to take a breath test, and open container. Romanowski was stopped at a checkpoint on Lewiston Road, Alabama, at 8:07 p.m. Thursday by Deputy Jeremy McClellan.

Lovelle William Ince, 20, of 106th Avenue, Queens Village, is charged with two counts of criminal mischief, 4th. Ince allegedly punched a large hole in a wall and damaged a door at College Village in an incident reported at 4:21 p.m. on May 6.

Joseph Jonathan Kuzma, 38, of Byron Holley Road, Byron, is charged with grand larceny, 3rd, trespass, and criminal possession of stolen property, 5th. Kuzma was arrested by Deputy Ryan DeLong following an investigation into stolen property on Byron Elba Road. He allegedly stole property valued at more than $3,000. He was previously charged with petit larceny. He was also charged with trespass for knowingly and unlawfully entering and remaining on the premises. He allegedly knowingly possessed stolen property with intent to benefit himself in June 2016.

David W. Hockenberry, 30, of Tonawanda, is charged with driving while impaired by drugs, license plate violation, and moving from lane unsafely. Hockenberry was stopped at 5:40 p.m. Nov. 30, in Darien by State Police. He was arrested Friday. No further details released.

Mark A. Stoneham, 57, of Elba, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and moving from the lane unsafely. Stoneman was stopped at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Town of Pembroke, by State Police.

Terrence S. Morgan, 23, of Rochester, is charged with DWI, driving while impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana, driving without a license, aggravated unlicensed operation, and speeding. Morgan was stopped at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 33, Byron, by State Police. As part of the traffic stop, Asiana I. Wedlow, 21, of Rochester, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th.