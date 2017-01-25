Law and Order: Suspect accused of wielding shovel to damage cars, threaten person

Catherine E. Peet, 58, of Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, is charged with criminal mischief 4th, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing 2nd. Peet allegedly damaged two vehicles with a shovel and threatened a person with that shovel during an incident reported at 9:35 a.m., Jan. 30, 2016 at a residence on Colorado Avenue, Batavia.

Timothy M. Scanlan, 25, of Genesee Street, Le Roy, is charged with criminal possession of marijuana 3rd and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Scanlan was arrested following the execution of a search warrant by the Local Drug Task Force. Scanlan was allegedly found in possession of suboxone and Lortab pills along with a large quantity of marijuana and an amount of cash.

Jessica L. Connoly, 38, of Brooklyn Avenue, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and uninspected motor vehicle. Connoly was stopped 7:52 a.m., Friday, on East Main Street by Officer Frank Klimjack.

Scott T. Lasker, 42, of Harper Road, Darien, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Lasker was allegedly found in violation of a stay-away order during a traffic stop at 3:51 p.m., Sunday, on West Main Street, Batavia.

Benito Hernandez-Vega, 36, of East Main Street Road, Le Roy, is charged driving under influence of drugs and alcohol, possession of a hypodermic instrument, aggravated unauthorized operation 3rd, unlicensed operation and moving from lane unsafely. Hernandez-Vega was stopped 9:50 p.m., Jan. 13, on East Main Street, Batavia, by Officer Nicole Salamone.

Adam Arsenault, 31, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, is charged with obstructing governmental administration. No further details provided except that the arrest stemmed from an incident reported at 3:30 a.m., Saturday.

Katrina L. Thigpen, 34, of Thorpe Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment 3rd, menacing 3rd and endangering the welfare of a child. Thigpen allegedly poured lighter fluid on a victim and his vehicle during a domestic dispute reported at 9:53 a.m., Monday, on Thorpe Street.

Shah L. Zajic, 40, of Eleanor Place, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, driving without headlights and refusal to take a breath test. Zajic was arrested stemming from a traffic stop at 2:17 a.m., Jan. 14, on Ross Street, Batavia, by Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.

Candace M. Sanchez, 51, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument. Sanchez was allegedly found in possession of the items by NYS Parole.

Gregory Wayne Houseknecht, 25, of College View Drive, is charged with petit larceny. Houseknecht allegedly stole merchandise from Walmart at 2:58 p.m., Jan. 19.

Craig Shareef McKenzie, Jr., 19, of Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant stemming from a petit larceny charge.

Mirnes Kozarac, 35, of Lansing Street, Utica, is charged with unlawful possession of untaxed cigarettes. Kozarac was allegedly found in possession of 2,200 untaxed cigarettes during a traffic stop by Deputy Travis DeMuth at 10:16 a.m., Sunday, on Route 77, Pembroke. Also charged, Salim Selimovic, 60, of Mulberry Street, Utica, who was allegedly found in possession of 5,800 untaxed cigarettes.

Randy Robert Reiner, 22, of Washington Street, Akron, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Reiner was arrested after Deputy Richard Schildwaster stopped at 10:26 p.m., Jan. 16, on Main Road, Pembroke, to check on a disabled vehicle. Reiner was allegedly found in possession of 16 marijuana smoking devices that contained marijuana residue.