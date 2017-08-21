Law and Order: Suspect tracked by K-9 in swamp area near Walnut Street, Batavia

Billy Brown, Sr., 34, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of harassment 1st, criminal contempt 1st, criminal mischief 4th, criminal contempt 2nd, and coercion 2nd. Brown was charged following a report of a domestic incident at 9:14 p.m., Aug. 14, on Walnut Street. Brown allegedly fled into the swamp area near Walnut and was tracked by Deputy Chris Erion and K-9 Destro. Brown was located and taken into custody without incident. He was jailed without bail.

Brian K. Dyer, 50 of North Street, Batavia, is charged with menacing 3rd and harassment 2nd. At 8:49 p.m., Aug. 14, Batavia PD responded to a location on North Street for a report of a landlord-tenant dispute. Dyer was arrested for allegedly threatening a tenant with a wood dowel and attempting to strike the tenant with the dowel.

Dashawn A. Suber, 24, of East Main Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for a court appearance.

Katelyn C. Kubala, 28, of Meadow Lane, Attica, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for a court appearance. Kubala posted bail and was released.

Kodey R. Mills, 24, of Myrtle Street, Le Roy, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Mills is accused of damaging a sign on the side of the road in front of a business on West Main Street, Batavia.

Christopher P. Sullivan, 37, of South Main Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for court.

Grayson J. Finnin, 21, of Old Buffalo Road, Warsaw, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for a court appearance.

Keyanna L. Gibson, 19, of Watson Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd and endangering the welfare of a child. Gibson is accused of scratching another person during a dispute on Maple Street, Batavia. That person is under 17 years of age.

Barbara E. Ferrando, 45, of Summit Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd. Ferrando was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 12:25 p.m., Aug. 13, at a location on Summit Street, Batavia.

Steffon G. Philip, 31, of Lyell Avenue, Rochester, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for court. He was jailed on $5,000 bail.

Maurillio Osorio-Carreno, 33, of South Main Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for court.

Travis A. Weatherbee, 30, of West Main Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear in court.

Terry Lee Lamere, 52, of Buffalo Road, Bergen, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for court.

Ernest D. Lane, 59, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with strangulation 2nd and aggravated family offense. Lane was allegedly involved in a domestic incident at 1 p.m., Friday. He was jailed without bail.

Lee A. Baxter, 33, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Baxter is accused of sending text messages to a person in violation of a court order. He was jailed on $1,000 bail.

Oliva Marie Lyons, 24, of Judge Road, Alabama, is charged with petit larceny. Lyons is accused of shoplifting from Walmart.