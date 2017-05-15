Law and Order: Teens accused of taking a sledgehammer to picnic table in Hickory Park

Two 16-year-olds, one a resident of Jerico Road, Bergen, and the other a resident of Shady Lane, Batavia, are charged with criminal mischief 3rd. The youths are accused of using a sledgehammer to damage a concrete picnic table and bench seats in Hickory Park, Bergen, causing more than $250 damage.

Brian Wayne Giambrone, 27, of Byron Holly Road, Byron, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Giambrone was stopped at 11:42 p.m., Friday, on Route 237, Stafford, by Deputy Howard Wilson.

Ahmed Dhalfallah Alshami, 37, of Ludington Street, Buffalo, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd. Alshami was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on his case in Pembroke Town Court. He was jailed on $3,000 bail or $5,000 bond.

Tony Gene Marsh, 47, East Boston Road, Mamaroneck, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Deputy Jeremy McClellan was dispatched Lewiston Road, Alabama, to check on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the lane way of a farm field. Marsh was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and smoking paraphernalia.

Stephanie Ann Bonin, 22, of Denio Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Bonin was arrested on a warrant for alleged violation of probation and jailed on $5,000 bail.