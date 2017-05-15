Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 15, 2017 - 10:23am

Law and Order: Teens accused of taking a sledgehammer to picnic table in Hickory Park

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, bergen, Stafford, Alabama, byron.

Two 16-year-olds, one a resident of Jerico Road, Bergen, and the other a resident of Shady Lane, Batavia, are charged with criminal mischief 3rd. The youths are accused of using a sledgehammer to damage a concrete picnic table and bench seats in Hickory Park, Bergen, causing more than $250 damage.

Brian Wayne Giambrone, 27, of Byron Holly Road, Byron, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Giambrone was stopped at 11:42 p.m., Friday, on Route 237, Stafford, by Deputy Howard Wilson.

Ahmed Dhalfallah Alshami, 37, of Ludington Street, Buffalo, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd. Alshami was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on his case in Pembroke Town Court. He was jailed on $3,000 bail or $5,000 bond.

Tony Gene Marsh, 47, East Boston Road, Mamaroneck, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Deputy Jeremy McClellan was dispatched Lewiston Road, Alabama, to check on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the lane way of a farm field. Marsh was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and smoking paraphernalia.

Stephanie Ann Bonin, 22, of Denio Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Bonin was arrested on a warrant for alleged violation of probation and jailed on $5,000 bail.

May 15, 2017 - 12:01pm
Ed Hartgrove
Ed Hartgrove's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 hour 26 min ago
Joined: Dec 20 2012 - 11:54am

150 years ago, those two 16-year-olds would have been chained to the ends of that concrete picnic table.
And told to "MARCH!"
In opposite directions.
By their parents!

I'm glad I wasn't around 150 years ago!

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2017

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button