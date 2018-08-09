Law and Order: Tennesee man accused of attempting to run down people at church in Batavia

Paul David Hussey, 63, of Highway 13, South Hurricane Mills, Tenn., is charged with four counts of attempted assault with a dangerous instrument, 1st, four counts of reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and driving while ability impaired by drugs. Hussey is accused of attempting to run over patrons of the Northgate Free Methodist Church, 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia, at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday. He was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine. He was jailed on $25,000 bail, $50,000 bond.

Joseph T. Sieg, 23, of French Road, Depew, is charged with menacing, 2nd, DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and driving without inspection. Sieg allegedly threatened four people by displaying a knife during a disturbance on Telephone Road, Pavilion, at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday.