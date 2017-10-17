Law and Order: Three traffic stops, three arrests

Timothy John Beaudoin, 29, of Maltby Road, Oakfield, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding, and driving left of pavement markings. Beaudoin was stopped at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Lewiston Road, Batavia, by Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello.

Randy J. Heslor, 24, of Cherry Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and no seatbelt. Heslor was stopped at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Jackson Street, Batavia, by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Frank Mastrodonato, 33, of Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding. Mastrodonato was stopped at 12:02 p.m. Monday on Route 33, Bergen, by State Police.