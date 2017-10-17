Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 17, 2017 - 11:48am

Law and Order: Three traffic stops, three arrests

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, batavia, bergen, Oakfield.

Timothy John Beaudoin, 29, of Maltby Road, Oakfield, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding, and driving left of pavement markings. Beaudoin was stopped at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Lewiston Road, Batavia, by Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello. 

Randy J. Heslor, 24, of Cherry Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and no seatbelt. Heslor was stopped at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Jackson Street, Batavia, by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Frank Mastrodonato, 33, of Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding. Mastrodonato was stopped at 12:02 p.m. Monday on Route 33, Bergen, by State Police.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button