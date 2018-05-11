Law and Order: Trio accused of drug possession following traffic stop

Conner M. Beaumont, 18, of East Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, criminally using drug paraphernaliap 2ndp and unlawful possession of marijuana. David C. Renteria, 18, of Bernd Road, Pavilion, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, and criminally using drug paraphernalia, 2nd. Eric J. Bratcher, 29, of Pringle Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, and criminally using drug paraphernalia. On Wednesday, Batavia PD conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Pringle Avenue. Members of the Local Drug Task Force participated in the traffic stop and found the occupants allegedly possessed crack cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Beaumont was also issued traffic citations.

Laura Ann Fronczak, 35, of Lake Street Road, Le Roy, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, window tint violation, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Fronczak was stopped at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday on Route 33, Stafford, by Deputy Ryan DeLong.