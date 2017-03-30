Law and Order: Warrant suspect accused of fighting with police

Nikayla Cheyenne Lee Jackson, 19, of Slusser Road, Batavia, is charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Jackson was located outside of Walmart at 12:42 p.m. Monday by Trooper Brian Pritchett and Sgt. Ron Meides. She was wanted on a City Court warrant so the officers attempted to take her into custody. Jackson allegedly became abusive and disorderly and physically struggled with officers and did not comply with commands. Once restrained and placed in the back seat of a patrol vehicle, she allegedly kicked the rear passenger door and plexiglass cage. She then reportedly used her forehead to strike the cage several times. The cage was not damaged. She was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Charles S. Ganoung IV, 33, of Transit Road, Elba, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd. During an investigation of an unrelated incident by Deputy Howard O. Wilson, Ganoung was allegedly found in possession of an unregistered assault weapon with a high-capacity magazine. Following arraignment, he was released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Samuel Gene Coughlin Jr., 21, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of marijuana, 4th, speed exceeding 55 mph, and driving on a suspended registration. Coughlin was stopped at 10:06 p.m. on Main Road, Pembroke, by Deputy Kevin Forsyth. He was allegedly found in possession of more than two ounces of marijuana.

Carl M. Vander, 22, formerly of Lake Street, Le Roy, is charged with burglary, 3rd, and criminal mischief, 4th. William J. Hixenbaugh, 27, of Lake Street, Le Roy, is charged with burglary, 2nd, petit larceny, and criminal mischief, 4th. Vander, who is currently an inmate in the Wyoming County Jail on unrelated charges, and Hixenbaugh were arrested by Le Roy PD following a six-month investigation into a forced-entry burglary to a tenant room on Lake Street. A television and mobile phone were stolen and later recovered. Hixenbaugh was jailed on $5,000 bail.