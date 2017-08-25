Law and Order: Warrant suspect allegedly carrying cocaine

Nicholas D. Martino, 37, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th. Martino was arrested on a warrant out of the City of Batavia and when taken into custody allegedly had a small amount of cocaine on him. He was jailed on $500 bail.

Jamie B. Wix, 41, of Rozzelles Landing Drive, Charlotte, N.C., is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater and speeding. Wix was stopped at 1:29 a.m., today, on Park Road, Batavia, by Deputy Howard Wilson.