Law and Order: Warsaw man accused of threatening people through Facebook

Keith E. Legge, 46, of South Main Street, Warsaw, aggravated harassment, 2nd. Legge is accused of sending numerous threats to multiple individuals via Facebook Messenger. He was arrested by deputies in Wyoming County on an arrest warrant and turned over to Batavia PD following an investigation. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed on bail.

Cynthia Lynne Wiseley, 55, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment, 2nd. Wiseley was charged after allegedly pushing a coworker at their place of employment on Barrville Road, Elba.

Scott David Beswick, 44, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and failure to stop at stop sign. Beswick was stopped at 4:33 a.m. Sunday on Ellicott Street Road, Bethany, by Deputy James Stack.

Maurice Darnell Powell Jr., 22, of Roslyn Street, Buffalo, is charged with burglary, 2nd. Powell allegedly entered a residence at College Village and stole property.

Mary Susan Bryant, 54, of Letchworth Avenue, Greece, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, speeding, and failure to notify DMV of address change. Bryant was stopped at 1:25 a.m. Sunday on Route 33, Stafford, by Deputy Mathew Clor.

Richard Dean McKague Jr., 27, of Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt, 2nd. McKague is accused of violating a court order by being the presence of the protected party.

Katty L. Jackson, 21, of Summer Street, Buffalo, is charged with harassment, 2nd, and obstructing governmental administration. Jackson is accused of striking a person during a disturbance on Central Avenue, Batavia, at 11:38 p.m. Thursday and then striking a police officer.

Abdikadir U. Sabtow, 28, of Buffalo, is charged with rape, 3rd. Sabtow is accused of raping a person who was unable to consent. The alleged crime was reported at 11:01 p.m. Tuesday in the Town of Batavia and was investigated by State Police. No further details released.