October 19, 2017 - 10:55am

Law and Order: Woman accused of causing disturbance at Woodward Field

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

Linda L. Henry, 54, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. Henry is accused of using abusive and obscene language in a public place with several people in the area. The incident was reported at 8:35 p.m. Saturday at Woodward Field on Union Avenue, Batavia.

Nicole R. Elmore, 29, of Jackson Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Elmore allegedly punched another person in the face and arms in an incident reported at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on Chestnut Street, Batavia.

Leaha Raeanne Wimmer, 25, of Allen Street, Albion, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property, 4th. Wimmer is accused of possessing and using the debit card of another person without permission. The incident was reported at 5:12 p.m. Sept. 17 at a location on Prospect Avenue, Attica, and investigated by Investigator Chad Minuto, Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

