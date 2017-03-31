Law and Order: Woman accused of credit card theft

Tracy Lynn Miller, 32, of South Lake Road, Pembroke, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Miller was taken into custody on a warrant after being released from the Erie County Holding Center. Miller allegedly failed to appear in County Court after being indicted by a grand jury. The indictment stems from an alleged theft/or use of a stolen credit card. She was jailed on $10,000 bail.

Jeffery Lee Tennity, 52, of Keeney Road, Le Roy, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Tennity was charged following an investigation into an unspecified complaint at 4 p.m., Thursday, on North Byron Road, Elba. The complaint was investigated by Deputy Jeremy McClellan.

Kendra Quinette Thomas, 29, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with driving on a suspended registration. She was arrested on a warrant for the charge following a traffic stop by Deputy Cory Mower.