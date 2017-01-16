Law and Order: Woman accused of damaging motel room door

Jennifer Lynn Greck, 47, of Seven Springs Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief, 3rd. Greck allegedly damaged a room door of a motel on West Main Street Road, Batavia, at 6:53 a.m. Saturday. The case was investigated by Deputy Jenna Ferrando.

Joshua Miguel Laureano, 26, of Cumberland Avenue, South Buffalo, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, driving while on a mobile phone, aggravated unlicensed operation and unsafe tires. Laureano was stopped at 7:07 p.m. Saturday on Bloomingdale Road, Alabama, by Deputy Eric Meyer.

Hannah Marie Zuppa, 19, of Main Road, Pembroke, is charged with two counts of petit larceny. Zuppa is accused of thefts from a location on Judge Road, Alabama.