Law and Order: Woman accused of driving drunk with three children in vehicle

Amy M. Page, 32, of North Rd, Scottsville, is charged with felony DWI and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Page was stopped by Le Roy PD on March 4 after a caller, who followed a vehicle on Route 5 from Stafford, reported a vehicle almost hit two vehicles, drove in the wrong lane and went off the road numerous times. Page is accused of driving with a BAC of .18 or greater with three children in the vehicle. She was jailed on $2,500 bail and issued a full stay away order of protection for the children.

Jeffrey Ellinwood, 58, of East Main Road, Le Roy, is charged with DWI and other traffic offenses. Ellinwood was stopped Feb. 26 in the Village of Le Roy by Le Roy PD. He is accused of driving with BAC of .18 or greater.

Danielle Derenzo, 53, of Hartshorn Road, Corfu, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, suspended registration, and driving without insurance. Derenzo was stopped Feb. 27 in the Village of Le Roy by Le Roy PD.

Chad Giesler, 34, of Barks Road, Caledonia, is charged with DWI, and other traffic offenses. Giesler was stopped March 1 in the Village of Le Roy by Le Roy PD.

Phoenix Webb, 18, of County Route 37, Central Square, is charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of marijuana 4th. During a traffic stop in the the Village of Le Roy on March 3 a police officer smelled the odor of burnt marijuana. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, Webb was found in possession of more than two ounces of marijuana. He was jailed on $500 bail.

Felix Cabreralopez, 65, of Emerson Street, Rochester, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 1st and uninspected vehicle. Cabreralopez was stopped at 8:51 p.m., Tuesday, on South Lake Avenue, Bergen, by Deputy James Stack. He allegedly had is privileges revoked or suspended 10 times on 10 different dates. He was released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Danielle Renee Tooley, 33, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with bail jumping 3rd. Tooley is accused of missing a scheduled court appearance.