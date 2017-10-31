Law and Order: Woman accused of refusing to leave UMMC emergency room

Deborah R. Blatt, 56, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd and criminal trespass 3rd. After refusing medical treatment in the emergency room of UMMC, Blatt allegedly sat down in the waiting area and refused to leave after being told by hospital staff to leave. Blatt allegedly pushed a responding officer.

Brian L. Erickson, 52, of Cherry Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Erickson allegedly pushed another person during an incident reported at 5:32 p.m., Tuesday, at a location on Ross Street.

Robin L. Walsh, 50, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Walsh allegedly concealed several items in her purse at Tops Market and walked out of the story without paying for them.

Trisha R. Santora, 35, Naramore Drive, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08, refusal to take breath test, aggravated unlicensed operation 1st, driving a motor vehicle while on a mobile device. Santora was stopped at 9 p.m., Oct. 19, on Main Street, Batavia, by Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.

David L. Andrews, 29, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd and suspended registration. Andrews was stopped at 3:17 p.m., Sunday, on Jefferson Square, Batavia, by Officer Christopher Lindsay.