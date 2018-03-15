Online News. Community Views.

March 15, 2018 - 12:16pm

Law and Order: Woman accused of stealing more than $23K from employer in Stafford

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, Stafford, Alabama, Le Roy, notify.
mug2018lisasinclair.jpg
      Lisa Sinclair

Lisa Marie Sinclair, 43, of Myrtle Street, Le Roy, is charged with forgery, 2nd, and grand larceny, 3rd. Sinclair, employed by a company in Stafford, allegedly falsified checks on her employer's bank account, enabling her to steal more than $23,000. She was arraigned in Stafford Town Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Philip David Amedio, 18, of Hartland Road, Gasport, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Amedio was charged following an investigation by Deputy Matthew Bailey of an accident on Bloomingdale Road, Alabama, at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday.

