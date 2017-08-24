Law and Order: Women accused of forging sister's name during arrest

Kelly Leigh Stanton, 23, Sparksboro Drive, Camillus, is charged with forgery 2nd. Stanton allegedly claimed to be her sister during an arrest at 12:18 a.m., Aug. 5. She is accused of signing her sister's name on a fingerprint card. She was jailed on $15,000 cash bail, $25,000 bond.

Joelle Marie Devincetis, 34, of Weston Road, Rochester, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd and inadequate plate lamp. Devincetis was arrested on a warrant out of Town of Stafford Court and jailed on $200 cash bail or $2,500 bond.